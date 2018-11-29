LSU Linebacker Devin White Brings Horse to Campus

John Amis/Associated Press

LSU linebacker Devin White brought a special visitor to Tiger Stadium on Thursday.

White and his horse, Daisy Mae, took a stroll around LSU's football field and campus. White said on Twitter that it was the "best moment" of his life:

White is a horse connoisseur and owns seven of them, including Daisy Mae and Ricky Bobby. He spoke about his love of the animal during SEC media days in July.

"I just ride and love," White told reporters. "They're like my kids. I don't have any children, but those horses, I go give them carrots, take them on walks and rides. They're like my children."

Per Amie Just of the Times-Picayune, White brought Daisy Mae to LSU to give a presentation on how to saddle a horse.

If White's football career doesn't work out—he's currently ranked No. 4 on Matt Miller's 2019 NFL draft big board, so it seems unlikely things will fall apart—he could set his sights on winning the Triple Crown as a horse trainer.