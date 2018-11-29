LSU Linebacker Devin White Brings Horse to Campus

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 29, 2018

LSU linebacker Devin White is interviewed during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference media days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

LSU linebacker Devin White brought a special visitor to Tiger Stadium on Thursday.

White and his horse, Daisy Mae, took a stroll around LSU's football field and campus. White said on Twitter that it was the "best moment" of his life:

White is a horse connoisseur and owns seven of them, including Daisy Mae and Ricky Bobby. He spoke about his love of the animal during SEC media days in July.

"I just ride and love," White told reporters. "They're like my kids. I don't have any children, but those horses, I go give them carrots, take them on walks and rides. They're like my children."

Per Amie Just of the Times-Picayune, White brought Daisy Mae to LSU to give a presentation on how to saddle a horse.

If White's football career doesn't work out—he's currently ranked No. 4 on Matt Miller's 2019 NFL draft big board, so it seems unlikely things will fall apart—he could set his sights on winning the Triple Crown as a horse trainer.

Related

    Conflicting Reports Surround Kingsbury Joining USC

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Conflicting Reports Surround Kingsbury Joining USC

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Five Things You Need to Know About the CFP

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    Five Things You Need to Know About the CFP

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report

    Reports: Holgorsen Wanted Red Raiders Job

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Reports: Holgorsen Wanted Red Raiders Job

    John Taylor
    via CollegeFootballTalk

    Saban Could Make $1.1M in Bonus Money with Alabama Title

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Saban Could Make $1.1M in Bonus Money with Alabama Title

    John Taylor
    via CollegeFootballTalk