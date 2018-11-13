2019 NFL Draft: Matt Miller's Latest Big Board Rankings

    Does the NFL season have you down? Are you tired of watching your New York Jets or Oakland Raiders suffer through another weekend?

    Good news! The 2019 NFL draft is getting closer, and with each loss, your team gets one step closer to one of the few elite prospects in the upcoming draft class. So as you open another beer and try to drown away your sorrows of the Jon Gruden era, just remember that Nick Bosa is out there waiting to fill your need at edge-rusher. 

    All kidding aside, struggling fanbases should be looking toward April with hopeful eyes. The top of the 2019 draft class looks very good; especially if you have a need for an edge-rusher or defensive lineman. Ohio State's Bosa, Ed Oliver from Houston and Quinnen Williams from Alabama make up a trio of nearly perfect prospects on the defensive line.

    The bad news? If you're in the market for an elite quarterback or top-tier skill player on offense, this won't be your favorite draft class. NFL evaluators are way down on the 2019 quarterback and running back classes and are already hedging on the wide receivers. If you need offensive weapons, this is the year to draft a tight end.

    Where do these top players rank? Where are the strengths of the class? Find out in this updated draft board.

Top 32 Overall Players

    1. Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

    2. Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

    3. Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

    4. Devin White, LB, LSU

    5. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

    6. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

    7. Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

    8. Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

    9. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

    10. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

    11. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

    12. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

    13. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

    14. Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State

    15. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

    16. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

    17. Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

    18. Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson

    19. Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State

    20. Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

    21. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

    22. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

    23. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

    24. Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

    25. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

    26. Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan

    27. Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

    28. Brian Burns, EDGE, FSU

    29. Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame

    30. Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

    31. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

    32. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

Top 10 Quarterbacks

    1. Justin Herbert, Oregon

    2. Daniel Jones, Duke

    3. Will Grier, West Virginia

    4. Drew Lock, Missouri

    5. Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

    6. Ryan Finley, NC State

    7. Shea Patterson, Michigan

    8. Brett Rypien, Boise State

    9. Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State

    10. Tyree Jackson, Buffalo

    Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins is not listed, as school sources do not believe he will enter the 2019 NFL draft.

Top 10 Running Backs

    1. Damien Harris, Alabama

    2. David Montgomery, Iowa State

    3. Rodney Anderson, Oklahoma

    4. Bryce Love, Stanford

    5. Justice Hill, Oklahoma State

    6. Karan Higdon, Michigan

    7. Devin Singletary, FAU

    8. Mike Weber, Ohio State

    9. LJ Scott, Michigan State

    10. Myles Gaskin, Washington

Top 10 Wide Receivers

    1. Marquise Brown, Oklahoma

    2. N'Keal Harry, Arizona State

    3. A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

    4. Collin Johnson, Texas

    5. Kelvin Harmon, NC State

    6. Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Texas

    7. JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford

    8. Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

    9. David Sills, West Virginia

    10. Parris Campbell, Ohio State

Top 10 Tight Ends

    1. Noah Fant, Iowa

    2. Irv Smith Jr., Alabama

    3. Kaden Smith, Stanford

    4. Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

    5. Caleb Wilson, UCLA

    6. Alize Mack, Notre Dame

    7. C.J. Conrad, Kentucky

    8. Logan Parker, Southern Utah

    9. Tyler Petite, USC

    10. Brandon Fritts, North Carolina

Top 10 Offensive Tackles

    1. Jonah Williams, Alabama

    2. Greg Little, Ole Miss

    3. David Edwards, Wisconsin

    4. Jawaan Taylor, Florida

    5. Andre Dillard, Washington State

    6. Dennis Daley, South Carolina

    7. Isaiah Prince, Ohio State

    8. Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia

    9. Bobby Evans, Oklahoma

    10. Max Scharping, Northern Illinois

Top 10 Offensive Guards

    1. Michael Jordan, Ohio State

    2. Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas

    3. Dalton Risner, Kansas State

    4. Michael Deiter, Wisconsin

    5. Nate Herbig, Stanford

    6. Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin

    7. Ben Powers, Oklahoma

    8. Martez Ivey, Florida

    9. Alex Bars, Notre Dame

    10. Dru Samia, Oklahoma

Top 10 Centers

    1. Elgton Jenkins, OC, Mississippi State

    2. Ross Pierschbacher, OC, Alabama

    3. Garrett Bradbury, OC, NC State

    4. Jon Baker, OC, Boston College

    5. Jesse Burkett, OC, Stanford

    6. Nick Linder, OC, Indiana

    7. Alec Eberle, OC, Florida State

    8. Lamont Gaillard, OC, Georgia

    9. Drew Kyser, OC, Memphis

    10. Toa Lobendahn, OC, USC 

Top 10 Defensive Linemen

    1. Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

    2. Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

    3. Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

    4. Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State

    5. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

    6. Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson

    7. Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State

    8. Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

    9. Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame

    10. Terry Beckner Jr., DL, Missouri

Top 10 Edge-Rushers

    1. Nick Bosa, Ohio State

    2. Josh Allen, Kentucky

    3. Jachai Polite, Florida

    4. Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

    5. Clelin Ferrell, Clemson

    6. Chase Winovich, Michigan

    7. Brian Burns, Florida State

    8. Oshane Ximines, Old Dominion

    9. Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech

    10. Zach Allen, Boston College

Top 10 Linebackers

    1. Devin White, LSU

    2. Mack Wilson, Alabama

    3. Devin Bush, Michigan

    4. Tre Lamar, Clemson

    5. Dakota Allen, Texas Tech

    6. T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin

    7. Shaquille Quarterman, Miami

    8. Cameron Smith, USC

    9. Khalil Hodge, Buffalo

    10. Te'von Coney, Notre Dame

Top 10 Cornerbacks

    1. Greedy Williams, LSU

    2. Trayvon Mullen, Clemson

    3. Deandre Baker, Georgia

    4. Byron Murphy, Washington

    5. Julian Love, Notre Dame

    6. Damon Arnette, Ohio State

    7. Kendall Sheffield, Ohio State

    8. Jamal Peters, Mississippi State

    9. Michael Jackson, Miami

    10. Rock Ya-Sin, Temple

Top 10 Safeties

    1. Deionte Thompson, Alabama

    2. Taylor Rapp, Washington

    3. Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State

    4. Lukas Denis, Boston College

    5. Jaquan Johnson, Miami

    6. Nasir Adderley, Delaware

    7. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida

    8. Brandon Jones, Texas

    9. Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State

    10. Andrew Wingard, Wyoming