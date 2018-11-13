2019 NFL Draft: Matt Miller's Latest Big Board RankingsNovember 13, 2018
2019 NFL Draft: Matt Miller's Latest Big Board Rankings
Does the NFL season have you down? Are you tired of watching your New York Jets or Oakland Raiders suffer through another weekend?
Good news! The 2019 NFL draft is getting closer, and with each loss, your team gets one step closer to one of the few elite prospects in the upcoming draft class. So as you open another beer and try to drown away your sorrows of the Jon Gruden era, just remember that Nick Bosa is out there waiting to fill your need at edge-rusher.
All kidding aside, struggling fanbases should be looking toward April with hopeful eyes. The top of the 2019 draft class looks very good; especially if you have a need for an edge-rusher or defensive lineman. Ohio State's Bosa, Ed Oliver from Houston and Quinnen Williams from Alabama make up a trio of nearly perfect prospects on the defensive line.
The bad news? If you're in the market for an elite quarterback or top-tier skill player on offense, this won't be your favorite draft class. NFL evaluators are way down on the 2019 quarterback and running back classes and are already hedging on the wide receivers. If you need offensive weapons, this is the year to draft a tight end.
Where do these top players rank? Where are the strengths of the class? Find out in this updated draft board.
Top 32 Overall Players
1. Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
2. Ed Oliver, DL, Houston
3. Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama
4. Devin White, LB, LSU
5. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
6. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
7. Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan
8. Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson
9. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
10. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
11. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
12. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
13. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
14. Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State
15. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama
16. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
17. Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
18. Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson
19. Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State
20. Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
21. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
22. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
23. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
24. Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
25. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
26. Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan
27. Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn
28. Brian Burns, EDGE, FSU
29. Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame
30. Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
31. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
32. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
Top 10 Quarterbacks
1. Justin Herbert, Oregon
2. Daniel Jones, Duke
3. Will Grier, West Virginia
4. Drew Lock, Missouri
5. Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
6. Ryan Finley, NC State
7. Shea Patterson, Michigan
8. Brett Rypien, Boise State
9. Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State
10. Tyree Jackson, Buffalo
Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins is not listed, as school sources do not believe he will enter the 2019 NFL draft.
Top 10 Running Backs
1. Damien Harris, Alabama
2. David Montgomery, Iowa State
3. Rodney Anderson, Oklahoma
4. Bryce Love, Stanford
5. Justice Hill, Oklahoma State
6. Karan Higdon, Michigan
7. Devin Singletary, FAU
8. Mike Weber, Ohio State
9. LJ Scott, Michigan State
10. Myles Gaskin, Washington
Top 10 Wide Receivers
1. Marquise Brown, Oklahoma
2. N'Keal Harry, Arizona State
3. A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
4. Collin Johnson, Texas
5. Kelvin Harmon, NC State
6. Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Texas
7. JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford
8. Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
9. David Sills, West Virginia
10. Parris Campbell, Ohio State
Top 10 Tight Ends
1. Noah Fant, Iowa
2. Irv Smith Jr., Alabama
3. Kaden Smith, Stanford
4. Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
5. Caleb Wilson, UCLA
6. Alize Mack, Notre Dame
7. C.J. Conrad, Kentucky
8. Logan Parker, Southern Utah
9. Tyler Petite, USC
10. Brandon Fritts, North Carolina
Top 10 Offensive Tackles
1. Jonah Williams, Alabama
2. Greg Little, Ole Miss
3. David Edwards, Wisconsin
4. Jawaan Taylor, Florida
5. Andre Dillard, Washington State
6. Dennis Daley, South Carolina
7. Isaiah Prince, Ohio State
8. Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia
9. Bobby Evans, Oklahoma
10. Max Scharping, Northern Illinois
Top 10 Offensive Guards
1. Michael Jordan, Ohio State
2. Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas
3. Dalton Risner, Kansas State
4. Michael Deiter, Wisconsin
5. Nate Herbig, Stanford
6. Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin
7. Ben Powers, Oklahoma
8. Martez Ivey, Florida
9. Alex Bars, Notre Dame
10. Dru Samia, Oklahoma
Top 10 Centers
1. Elgton Jenkins, OC, Mississippi State
2. Ross Pierschbacher, OC, Alabama
3. Garrett Bradbury, OC, NC State
4. Jon Baker, OC, Boston College
5. Jesse Burkett, OC, Stanford
6. Nick Linder, OC, Indiana
7. Alec Eberle, OC, Florida State
8. Lamont Gaillard, OC, Georgia
9. Drew Kyser, OC, Memphis
10. Toa Lobendahn, OC, USC
Top 10 Defensive Linemen
1. Ed Oliver, DL, Houston
2. Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama
3. Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan
4. Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State
5. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama
6. Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson
7. Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State
8. Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn
9. Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame
10. Terry Beckner Jr., DL, Missouri
Top 10 Edge-Rushers
1. Nick Bosa, Ohio State
2. Josh Allen, Kentucky
3. Jachai Polite, Florida
4. Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
5. Clelin Ferrell, Clemson
6. Chase Winovich, Michigan
7. Brian Burns, Florida State
8. Oshane Ximines, Old Dominion
9. Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech
10. Zach Allen, Boston College
Top 10 Linebackers
1. Devin White, LSU
2. Mack Wilson, Alabama
3. Devin Bush, Michigan
4. Tre Lamar, Clemson
5. Dakota Allen, Texas Tech
6. T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin
7. Shaquille Quarterman, Miami
8. Cameron Smith, USC
9. Khalil Hodge, Buffalo
10. Te'von Coney, Notre Dame
Top 10 Cornerbacks
1. Greedy Williams, LSU
2. Trayvon Mullen, Clemson
3. Deandre Baker, Georgia
4. Byron Murphy, Washington
5. Julian Love, Notre Dame
6. Damon Arnette, Ohio State
7. Kendall Sheffield, Ohio State
8. Jamal Peters, Mississippi State
9. Michael Jackson, Miami
10. Rock Ya-Sin, Temple
Top 10 Safeties
1. Deionte Thompson, Alabama
2. Taylor Rapp, Washington
3. Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State
4. Lukas Denis, Boston College
5. Jaquan Johnson, Miami
6. Nasir Adderley, Delaware
7. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida
8. Brandon Jones, Texas
9. Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State
10. Andrew Wingard, Wyoming