2019 NFL Draft: Matt Miller's Latest Big Board Rankings

Does the NFL season have you down? Are you tired of watching your New York Jets or Oakland Raiders suffer through another weekend?

Good news! The 2019 NFL draft is getting closer, and with each loss, your team gets one step closer to one of the few elite prospects in the upcoming draft class. So as you open another beer and try to drown away your sorrows of the Jon Gruden era, just remember that Nick Bosa is out there waiting to fill your need at edge-rusher.

All kidding aside, struggling fanbases should be looking toward April with hopeful eyes. The top of the 2019 draft class looks very good; especially if you have a need for an edge-rusher or defensive lineman. Ohio State's Bosa, Ed Oliver from Houston and Quinnen Williams from Alabama make up a trio of nearly perfect prospects on the defensive line.

The bad news? If you're in the market for an elite quarterback or top-tier skill player on offense, this won't be your favorite draft class. NFL evaluators are way down on the 2019 quarterback and running back classes and are already hedging on the wide receivers. If you need offensive weapons, this is the year to draft a tight end.

Where do these top players rank? Where are the strengths of the class? Find out in this updated draft board.