Oscar De La Hoya to Dana White After 'Cokehead' Comment: 'Shut the F--k Up'

John Locher/Associated Press

Golden Boy Promotions's Oscar De La Hoya did not take kindly to being badmouthed by UFC president Dana White.

White recently had strong words for former boxer, calling him a "f--king cokehead" on the UFC Unfiltered podcast (h/t TMZ Sports) on Tuesday after De La Hoya allowed Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz to fight over the weekend. Those words did not go unnoticed.

"Dana is so small and threatened by our success with DAZN and now in MMA that he is bringing up news from a decade ago to try to stay relevant," De La Hoya responded (h/t TMZ Sports). "Boxing has entirely rejected him. And, MMA fighters are now realizing they don’t have to risk their lives just so he can get rich. Golden Boy and I are moving forward and are bigger than ever. Dana should shut the f--k up and try to figure out how to save his own company."

Lidell was knocked out by Ortiz in the first round of Saturday's bout, his first loss of the trilogy. White, per TMZ Sports, called it "disgusting" that the 48-year-old Liddell was brought out of retirement for the fight, his first in more than eight and a half years, saying the Iceman "has no business fighting anymore."

Shaun Al-Shatti of MMAFighting.com reported on Wednesday that Lidell was medically suspended indefinitely following the knockout loss. The Iceman has a minimum suspension of 45 days no contest and 30 days no contact.

De La Hoya would later say that he was "surprised, but not shocked" by the outcome of the fight, per TMZ Sports:

This, of course, is not the first time De La Hoya and White have been involved in a war of words. The two also exchanged jabs during the "circus" that was the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor Mayweather showdown.