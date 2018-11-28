Yankees Rumors: Patrick Corbin Meeting Scheduled, No Plans to Visit Mets

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The New York Yankees and prized free-agent starting pitcher Patrick Corbin are reportedly scheduled to meet in New York City on Thursday.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the update Wednesday and noted Corbin isn't expected to visit the New York Mets during his trip to the Big Apple.

