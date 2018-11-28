Yankees Rumors: Patrick Corbin Meeting Scheduled, No Plans to Visit Mets

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2018

PHOENIX, AZ - SEPTEMBER 17: Patrick Corbin #46 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field on September 17, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
Norm Hall/Getty Images

The New York Yankees and prized free-agent starting pitcher Patrick Corbin are reportedly scheduled to meet in New York City on Thursday. 

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the update Wednesday and noted Corbin isn't expected to visit the New York Mets during his trip to the Big Apple.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

