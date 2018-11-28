Ronald Torreyes Traded from Yankees to Cubs for PTBNL or Cash

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 28, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 29: Ronald Torreyes #74 of the New York Yankees in action during an MLB baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on August 29, 2018 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. Chicago won 4-1. (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)
Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have made room in their cluttered infield by trading utilityman Ronald Torreyes to the Chicago Cubs.  

The Yankees announced on Wednesday that Torreyes was sent to Chicago in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. 

After making a brief MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015, Torreyes found a niche role when he was traded to the Yankees. The 26-year-old hit .281/.308/.374 in 570 at-bats over the past three seasons. 

The Cubs know Torreyes well after he spent 1.5 seasons in their minor league system from 2012-13 before being dealt to the Houston Astros in July 2013. 

Chicago was likely in the market for a middle infielder with Addison Russell suspended until May 3 as the result of his 40-game ban for violating MLB's domestic violence policy. 

Torreyes' best season came in 2017 when he appeared in 108 games and posted a .689 OPS. His playing time has been fairly evenly split between second base (92 games), third base (74 games) and shortstop (60 games). New York also used him as a designated hitter and right fielder. 

Related

    Why a Yankees Trade for Robinson Cano Makes Sense

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Why a Yankees Trade for Robinson Cano Makes Sense

    Pinstripe Alley
    via Pinstripe Alley

    Report: A.J. Pollock Seeks $80 Million Deal

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: A.J. Pollock Seeks $80 Million Deal

    Arizona Sports
    via Arizona Sports

    Zach Britton’s Compelling Free Agency Case

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Zach Britton’s Compelling Free Agency Case

    Beyond the Box Score
    via Beyond the Box Score

    Yankees Throw Shade at Shohei Ohtani

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Yankees Throw Shade at Shohei Ohtani

    SNY
    via SNY