Ronald Torreyes Traded from Yankees to Cubs for PTBNL or Cash

Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have made room in their cluttered infield by trading utilityman Ronald Torreyes to the Chicago Cubs.

The Yankees announced on Wednesday that Torreyes was sent to Chicago in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

After making a brief MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015, Torreyes found a niche role when he was traded to the Yankees. The 26-year-old hit .281/.308/.374 in 570 at-bats over the past three seasons.

The Cubs know Torreyes well after he spent 1.5 seasons in their minor league system from 2012-13 before being dealt to the Houston Astros in July 2013.

Chicago was likely in the market for a middle infielder with Addison Russell suspended until May 3 as the result of his 40-game ban for violating MLB's domestic violence policy.

Torreyes' best season came in 2017 when he appeared in 108 games and posted a .689 OPS. His playing time has been fairly evenly split between second base (92 games), third base (74 games) and shortstop (60 games). New York also used him as a designated hitter and right fielder.