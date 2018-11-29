College Football Picks: Week 14 Predictions for Every Game

0 of 3

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Week 14 offers one final chance for the five programs with realistic College Football Playoff dreams to impress the selection committee.

Alabama, Clemson and Georgia have a clear outlook on Saturday: Win and you're in.

The same cannot be said for Ohio State and Oklahoma. However, a victory in their respective conference championship games would ensure a prominent place in the committee's deliberations.

UCF has an ever-so-slight opportunity to join the CFP discussion, but we're not looking to provide false hope. A second straight New Year's Six bowl berth is most likely at stake for the Knights.

Saturday also includes six makeup games that have no championship impact. We've offered a prediction for all 16 contests that involve a Football Bowl Subdivision team.