Heisman Trophy 2018: Ranking the Top 10 Candidates Ahead of Week 14

Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray are the clear front-runners for the 2018 Heisman Trophy. That's where every responsible discussion about the award begins.

But you already knew that, right? Tagovailoa has elevated Alabama's offense to an unparalleled level in program history, and Murray has diced every defense he's faced.

At this point, the bigger unknown is how the remainder of the rankings will turn out. Dwayne Haskins vaulted into the top-four conversation following Ohio State's dismantling of Michigan, and Washington State's loss to Washington dropped Gardner Minshew.

Conference championship week provides one final chance for Tagovailoa, Murray, Haskins and a few other players expected to appear on ballots to impress the voters.