Kyler Murray Still Plans to Give Up Football, Play Baseball in Athletics' System

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

MORGANTOWN, WV - NOVEMBER 23: Kyler Murray #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners in action against the West Virginia Mountaineers on November 23, 2018 at Mountaineer Field in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

An outstanding junior year with the Oklahoma Sooners hasn't changed Kyler Murray's desire to pursue a professional baseball career with the Oakland Athletics after the 2018 college football season. 

"I feel like I can play in the NFL, but as far giving it up, as of now, yeah, that's the plan," Murray said Monday, per the Oklahoman's Joe Mussatto.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

