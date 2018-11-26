Kyler Murray Still Plans to Give Up Football, Play Baseball in Athletics' System

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

An outstanding junior year with the Oklahoma Sooners hasn't changed Kyler Murray's desire to pursue a professional baseball career with the Oakland Athletics after the 2018 college football season.

"I feel like I can play in the NFL, but as far giving it up, as of now, yeah, that's the plan," Murray said Monday, per the Oklahoman's Joe Mussatto.

