NBA Power Rankings: Giannis, Bucks on Top at Quarter Mark

3 of 14

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

20. Sacramento Kings (17)

De'Aaron Fox's growth remains the most encouraging sign in Sacramento, and a quarter of the way through the season, he's solidifying elements of his game that portend stardom. Case in point: The guy is already an elite foul-drawer.

Fox ranks second to Harden in free-throw rate among guards who've attempted at least 250 shots this year, which means two things. First, Fox's speed and craft constantly put defenders in compromised positions. Second, and this may be even more important, he's already got the respect of the officials.

The Kings are still winning more often than their negative point differential says they should, and three straight losses may be the correction many have been waiting for. But as long as Fox keeps showing these tantalizing signs, enthusiasm about the future will be easier to come by.

19. Utah Jazz (22)

Donovan Mitchell returned from a rib injury and buried the Nets on Wednesday with a series of trademark floaters and sidestepping finishes. If he's physically right after fighting hamstring, ankle and rib issues this year, the Jazz are closer to being the top-tier team we expected.

The defense, ranked 13th, still has to come around, and at some point Utah will have to start hitting more than 31.9 percent of its corner threes (28th in the league, by the way). Anybody think an all-time sniper such as Kyle Korver might offer some assistance there?

A climb may be coming.

18. New Orleans Pelicans (9)

The Pelicans halted a four-game skid when they knocked off the Wizards 125-104 Wednesday. Jrue Holiday's team-high 29 points in that contest highlighted both his immense value and the fact that the Pelicans' lack of depth is spreading him too thin.

The 6'4" Holiday is the team's best defender against wings, even though he gives up size to most matchups. He's New Orleans' most valuable perimeter scorer off the ball and, since there's not a capable point guard on the roster without Elfrid Payton (fractured pinky) around, Holiday is also tasked with initiating more of the offense than he should have to.

Oh, and he leads all guard in total minutes played and deflections.

New Orleans crushes opponents to the tune of a plus-11.8 net rating whenever Anthony Davis and Holiday share the floor. It's just that the Pelicans come undone whenever one or the other has to rest. Cleaning the Glass has them at minus-8.0 without AD on the court and minus-5.0 sans Holiday.

This team needs a wing, but that's been the case forever.

17. Detroit Pistons (21)

A 3-0 mark at home this week with wins against Houston, Phoenix and New York has the 11-7 Pistons all the way up to plus-1.0 in net rating.

Quietly, Blake Griffin is having his best scoring season, as measured by true-shooting percentage, since 2013-14, which was the last year of his "I Dunk Absolutely Everything" era. He and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the only guys in the league who are averaging at least 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Griffin's 40 made threes (to Giannis' six) make the former's stat line even more impressive.

16. Los Angeles Lakers (13)

The Lakers (2-2 this week) shot just 5-of-35 from deep in their blowout loss against Denver on Tuesday, and it's hard to overstate how foreseeable their outside-shooting issues were from the moment they surrounded James with non-spacers in free agency.

L.A. is 20th in three-point frequency and 21st in accuracy. The Lakers make up for that by getting to the rim more often than anyone, but outside shots will have to fall for this group to reach its potential.

Rajon Rondo's out with a broken hand, and ankle injuries are hampering both Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart, which puts even more playmaking responsibility on LeBron James. He can handle it, but L.A. doesn't belong in the top half of the rankings if it's not at full strength. And if it feels unfair to drop the Lakers after a .500 week, note the wins came against Utah, which lost Donovan Mitchell after 12 minutes of action, and Indiana, which didn't have Victor Oladipo.