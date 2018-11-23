NBA Power Rankings: Giannis and the Bucks Lapping the Field

2 of 14

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

25. Washington Wizards (25)

John Wall scored 30 points and handed out eight assists in Tuesday's 125-118 win against the Clippers, and his defensive effort and activity have improved (which isn't saying much). But every other sign coming out of Washington still portends implosion.

Wall cursed at Scott Brooks in a recent practice, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, later apologizing but doing little to dispel the notion that Washington is unraveling. Woj also reported everyone, Wall and Bradley Beal included, is available in a trade. Yes, by the way, you're correct: Beal would fit perfectly on your favorite team!

That's mostly because he'd fit anywhere, which is part of the reason he should be the last guy Washington moves—if any of this is salvageable.

At this point, the wins and losses hardly matter in comparison to the internal drama. For the record, Washington is 6-11 with the league's No. 25 net rating.

24. Miami Heat (22)

If you need someone to fill in the gaps as a shooter, pick-and-roll ball-handler in a pinch or defensive stopper, Josh Richardson is your guy. He flashed his do-it-all skills against the Lakers on Sunday, when he spanked Kyle Kuzma's layup attempt off the backboard. In Kuzma's defense, he probably didn't think a human pogo stick with bad intentions was tracking him the whole time.

Kuzma's shot wasn't the only thing Richardson tossed. He also flung his shoe into the stands against the Lakers, which resulted in Richardson, himself, also being ejected.

Miami has lost three straight, and its clutch offense is producing just 96.1 points per 100 possessions, which ranks 25th in the league. Richardson is the only Heat regular consistently providing buckets in close-and-late situations. He's 8-of-17 from the field and 3-of-7 from deep (plus 5-of-6 at the foul line) in clutch time, but none of his teammates have more than four clutch baskets on the year.

Somebody get Richardson some help.

23. Brooklyn Nets (20)

On the topic of closing games: Maybe the Nets are figuring it out.

D'Angelo Russell put up at least 20 points and six assists for the third consecutive night as Brooklyn flipped a deficit into an advantage during a hot stretch bridging the third and fourth quarters of Tuesday's 104-92 victory against Miami.

"Big time. We're growing," DeMarre Carroll told Brian Lewis of the New York Post following the win, in which 10 of his 11 points came in that pivotal, game-sealing run. "Last year we would've easy gave it up. We learned the significance of closing games."

Brooklyn, 8-11, fell to Dallas the very next night, but Allen Crabbe broke out of his season-long slump with 27 points in defeat.

22. Utah Jazz (19)

There was always a concern that the Jazz would struggle to score, but this team's performance on defense is as unexpected as it is crippling. Utah, a loser in four of its last five games, currently ranks 17th in defensive efficiency. This, after ranking first by a mile from Jan. 1 on last year.

There's bad luck at work here; Jazz opponents are shooting a league-high 44.5 percent on mid-rangers, which are exactly the shots Utah wants to concede. Regression is coming, but it won't fix everything. To meet expectations, Utah will need its fortune to normalize on the other end as well. So far, the Jazz are third in frequency of corner three attempts but 28th in conversion rate.

Coming into the year, Utah felt like one of the safer picks to finish in the West's top four. This crummy start underscores how large a role chance can play in a team's fate.

21. Detroit Pistons (23)

The Pistons are 4-2 over their last six games, and Blake Griffin hung 37 points and 11 rebounds on the Rockets during a two-point loss in Houston on Wednesday. Unscrutinized, Detroit looks worthy of a much higher ranking.

A closer look reveals the Pistons have been exceptionally lucky to sit at 8-7 with a minus-0.1 net rating. Opponents shoot worse from deep against Detroit than any other team, a trend that will normalize as the sample of games grows. What's more, the Pistons allow the highest opponent free-throw rate in the league. All this against what Basketball Reference highlights as the NBA's second-easiest schedule so far.

You're going to want to sell your Pistons stock. Virtually every indicator points to a pullback.