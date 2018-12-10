Jimmy Butler Ruled Out After Suffering Groin Injury in Pistons vs. 76ers

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Jimmy Butler suffered a strained groin in Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Serena Winters reported.

The Sixers granted Butler's wish for a move when they acquired him from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Through his first 12 games with Philadelphia, he is averaging 21.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

His injury is important for two reasons.

The 29-year-old needs all the time he can get to become acquainted with his new surroundings. Adding a four-time All-Star to a roster that included Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons inevitably led to some growing pains.

The Sixers also sacrificed some of their depth—which was already a concern—in order to get Butler from Minnesota. Robert Covington was a proven three-point shooter and valuable perimeter defender, while Dario Saric helped stretch the floor as well.

Philadelphia was a playoff team before the Butler trade, but his arrival provided a sense of urgency for the team. While it's not a title-or-bust kind of year, an Eastern Conference Finals appearance is probably the bar for success.

The Sixers will be hopeful Butler makes a quick return to continue working on his on-court dynamic with Embiid and Simmons.