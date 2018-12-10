Jimmy Butler Ruled Out After Suffering Groin Injury in Pistons vs. 76ers

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 21: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center on November 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Jimmy Butler suffered a strained groin in Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Serena Winters reported. 

The Sixers granted Butler's wish for a move when they acquired him from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Through his first 12 games with Philadelphia, he is averaging 21.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

His injury is important for two reasons.

The 29-year-old needs all the time he can get to become acquainted with his new surroundings. Adding a four-time All-Star to a roster that included Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons inevitably led to some growing pains.

The Sixers also sacrificed some of their depth—which was already a concern—in order to get Butler from Minnesota. Robert Covington was a proven three-point shooter and valuable perimeter defender, while Dario Saric helped stretch the floor as well.

Philadelphia was a playoff team before the Butler trade, but his arrival provided a sense of urgency for the team. While it's not a title-or-bust kind of year, an Eastern Conference Finals appearance is probably the bar for success.

The Sixers will be hopeful Butler makes a quick return to continue working on his on-court dynamic with Embiid and Simmons.

Related

    B/R Live: Watch Pistons vs. 76ers

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    B/R Live: Watch Pistons vs. 76ers

    via B/R Live

    Sixers Catch Break with Pistons' Decision to Sit Blake

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Sixers Catch Break with Pistons' Decision to Sit Blake

    Jeff Smith
    via Sixers Wire

    Sixers Move Bolden Again, Forward Heading Back to G League

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Sixers Move Bolden Again, Forward Heading Back to G League

    Jeff Smith
    via Sixers Wire

    Report: Bulls Complained to NBPA About 'Extreme' Practices

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Bulls Complained to NBPA About 'Extreme' Practices

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report