Jerry Jones: Cowboys WR Amari Cooper 'Looks Like He's Making a Bid for His Cash'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Thursday wide receiver Amari Cooper "looks like he's making a bid for his cash" with his play since the team acquired him in an October trade with the Oakland Raiders.

Tim Cowlishaw of the Dallas Morning News provided comments from Jones and Cooper after the wideout tallied eight catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys' 31-23 victory over the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving Day.

"Like I said earlier, I don't want to prove the Raiders wrong," Cooper said. "I want to prove the Cowboys right."

The Raiders exercised the 24-year-old University of Alabama product's fifth-year option in his rookie contract in April. He'll make $13.9 million for the 2019 season with Dallas before he'll potentially become an unrestricted free agent in 2020, per Spotrac.

Dallas will likely be interested in signing him to a long-term extension if he can continue to play at the level he's displayed since the blockbuster deal, though.

Cooper had five receptions for 58 yards and a score in his Cowboys debut against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 5. He then put up a combined nine grabs for 111 yards in victories over the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.

Thursday's win over Washington also moved Dallas (6-5) atop the NFC East standings. If he helps the team make a playoff push and plays well while there, it could bolster his value even more.

So, while the Cowboys faced criticism for giving up a first-round pick in the 2019 draft for a wide receiver, the early returns suggest it was a worthwhile investment to improve the passing attack, and Jones has taken notice.