Jose Mourinho Says Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw Lack Character

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistNovember 23, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Jose Mourinho the head coach / manager of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has criticised some of the club's younger stars, including Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard, for lacking character and maturity. 

Mourinho has questioned the attitudes of his players at times this season, and he told Univision (h/t Metro's Chris Davie) some of those are lacking the same level of maturity as their predecessors:

"They are lacking maturity. And let me be clear when I say maturity, I mean maturity on a personal level.

"We had more men, we were more mature, we were more prepared for life, we were less protected.

"They are spoilt kids now, the kids of today have a different life, an easier environment and I'm talking about the people around the players. These people give them too much affection and too many excuses. People mature much more slowly now."

He added about specific players: "Luke Shaw, he's got big potential but doesn't know how to behave. Big potential, yes, big potential. We're talking about Luke Shaw, Martial, Lingard, Rashford—young, big potential, but at the end of the day it results in the word I cannot say [cojones], but you use it a lot here…character, personality, they lack a little."

             

