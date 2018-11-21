Video: Lakers' LeBron James Gets Ovation from Cavaliers Fans in Pregame Intro

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Eight years after his first return to Cleveland as an opposing player, LeBron James received a much different ovation from fans inside Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday.

During pregame introductions, Cleveland Cavaliers fans greeted James with a huge round of applause:

If you recall James' first game in Cleveland as a member of the Miami Heat in December 2010, he was roundly booed every time he touched the ball.

This time, though, Cavs fans shouldn't be angry with James for joining the Los Angeles Lakers. He delivered on his promise to bring the franchise a championship during the 2015-16 season and led them to four straight appearances in the NBA Finals from 2014-18.