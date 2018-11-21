Kevin Durant on $25,000 Fine: Grown Men Who Heckle Are 'Corny' and 'Weak'

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant reacted Wednesday to being fined $25,000 for using profane language toward a fan during Saturday's 112-109 road loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Durant spoke with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports and said he told the fan to "shut the f--k up and watch the f--king game" after getting heckled:

In reference to hecklers, KD said, "Grown men can't come to the game and heckle grown men. That's corny; that's weak."

Frustrations boiled over for Durant in Dallas, as the Warriors lost for the third time in four games and squandered KD's 32-point performance.

It also came on the heels of last week's highly publicized argument between Durant and teammate Draymond Green during a 121-116 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Durant was upset with Green after the latter didn't pass the ball and turned it over on the final play of regulation, which led to a verbal altercation.

Golden State suspended Green one game for his role in the incident, in which Green reportedly questioned Durant's loyalty to the Warriors ahead of free agency next offseason, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated.

According to Spotrac, the $25,000 fine is tied for the highest of Durant's career.

KD will look to get the 12-6 Warriors back on track when they host his former team, the 10-6 Oklahoma City Thunder, on Wednesday night.