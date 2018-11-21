USC Head Coach Rumors: Jeff Fisher, Jack Del Rio Linked to Potential Opening

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

USC could dip its toes into the failed NFL head coaching waters if the school fires Clay Helton.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports appeared on Fox Sports Radio on Wednesday and said the most prominent names linked to the job are Jeff Fisher and Jack Del Rio. Penn State coach James Franklin has also been linked to the position but offered no comment on the situation Tuesday.

Fisher and Del Rio have been connected to the USC job before. Both are USC alums who went on to play in the NFL before having moderate success as coaches.

