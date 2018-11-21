USC Head Coach Rumors: Jeff Fisher, Jack Del Rio Linked to Potential Opening

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 21, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 11: Head coach Jeff Fisher of the Los Angeles Rams looks on against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Jeff Gross/Getty Images

USC could dip its toes into the failed NFL head coaching waters if the school fires Clay Helton.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports appeared on Fox Sports Radio on Wednesday and said the most prominent names linked to the job are Jeff Fisher and Jack Del Rio. Penn State coach James Franklin has also been linked to the position but offered no comment on the situation Tuesday.

Fisher and Del Rio have been connected to the USC job before. Both are USC alums who went on to play in the NFL before having moderate success as coaches.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Who's Primed for NFL's Biggest Leap in 2019?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who's Primed for NFL's Biggest Leap in 2019?

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Offensive Revolution Could Reset Trade Market for Rookie QBs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Offensive Revolution Could Reset Trade Market for Rookie QBs

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    NFL Destined for Epic, High-Scoring SB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Destined for Epic, High-Scoring SB

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Julio Jones' Relatives Wounded in Alabama Shooting

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Julio Jones' Relatives Wounded in Alabama Shooting

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report