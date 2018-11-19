Report: Cavaliers to Honor LeBron James with Video Tribute Wednesday vs. Lakers

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2018

FILE - In this June 19, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, center, celebrates with teammates, including Kevin Love, third from left, after Game 7 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have a video tribute to LeBron James during Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor reported Monday.

According to Fedor, the tribute is set to "run early" into the game.

James returned to the Cavaliers ahead of the 2014-15 season and spent four years in Cleveland. During that time, the Cavs made four NBA Finals appearances and won their first-ever NBA title in 2016.

Whereas "The Decision" made James a divisive figure in Northeast Ohio when he left the Cavs the first time in 2010, fans were more accepting of his move to the Lakers. James delivered on his goal and ended the city's championship drought, and few could begrudge him for wanting to leave the franchise's general dysfunction behind.

In an interview with The Athletic's Joe Vardon, James said he expects a more positive reaction upon his first game back in Quicken Loans Arena but that he wouldn't let any jeers from the crowd affect him.

"It doesn't matter if it's negative, because the only thing that matters is what I gave to the city, what I gave to that community, what I'm still giving to that community," he said. "It doesn't matter. At the end of the day, they have one obligation and that's to cheer for their team. And I'm not on the team."

