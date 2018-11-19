Report: LeBron James Told Kyrie Irving Wouldn't Be Traded Before Celtics Deal

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Kyrie Irving was traded to the Boston Celtics last August, though the decision did not have LeBron James' seal of approval. According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, James specifically asked general manager Koby Altman not to pull the trigger on a trade:

"When then-coach Tyronn Lue, also in California at the time, found out what was about to happen, he drove out to see James and put him on the phone with Cavs general manager Altman.

"James was adamant on the call—do not trade Irving, especially to the Celtics. By the end of the call, according to four separate accounts of people present for the conversation, Altman told James the trade would not occur."

Not long after, however, the deal was made, and Irving was sent to the Celtics for Jae Crowder, Isaiah Thomas, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-rounder.

