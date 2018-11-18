LeBron James Explodes for 51 Points as Lakers Cruise Past Heat

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 113-97 on Sunday at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

LeBron James earned his first win over in Miami since leaving the Heat in 2014, scoring 51 points and collecting eight rebounds. It's the 12th 50-point scoring game of LeBron's legendary career. Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver noted that's the most among active players.

What's Next?

The Lakers head to Cleveland on Wednesday for a reunion between James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Heat stay at home Tuesday for a matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.