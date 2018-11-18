LeBron James on Lakers Potentially Signing Carmelo Anthony: 'I Have No Idea'

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had little to say regarding the possibility of Carmelo Anthony joining him in the City of Angels.

Speaking after Sunday's 130-117 loss to the Orlando Magic, James directed the topic of Anthony's availability to the team's front office.

"I have no idea to be honest," he told reporters (h/t Pro Basketball Talk's Dane Delgado). "That's not a question to ask me. Right now, we have 15 roster spots right? We don't have a roster spot open right now so that's not a question for myself."

James' comments underscore how difficult it will be for Anthony to make his next move following his imminent departure from the Houston Rockets.

Most teams, especially those that would feasibly want to sign Anthony, have filled out their rosters already; they'd have to make an accompanying move just to fit Anthony in. And that's to say nothing of how poor a fit Anthony would be for the Lakers.

During the Nov. 12 edition of The Jump, The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears reported the Lakers weren't going to be a major player in the Carmelo sweepstakes, adding he thought Los Angeles was done tweaking its team for the time being.

Anthony wouldn't help the Lakers much in the short term, and he'd potentially undermine the franchise's long-term goals.

Los Angeles needs to give as much playing time as possible to Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, two players who would be competing for minutes with Anthony. Ingram and Kuzma will either be part of the Lakers' foundation or the centerpiece(s) of a trade landing the team an All-Star talent.

No matter how you look at it, a banana boat reunion between James and Anthony doesn't make sense for the Lakers.