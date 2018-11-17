Joe Lacob: Warriors Aren't Picking Sides in Kevin Durant, Draymond Green Beef

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob is taking a tactful approach when discussing this week's heated argument between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

Per Al Saracevic of the San Francisco Chronicle, Lacob noted the team isn't prioritizing one player over the other.

"I've read and heard all the things people are talking about," he said. "That we're choosing one person over another. We're not choosing anybody over anybody."

Green and Durant had a heated exchange on the sidelines during Monday's 121-116 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The argument carried over to the locker room after the game, with some Golden State players confronting Green for his late-game decision-making, per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Marc J. Spears.

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Green called Durant a "b---h" during their argument and told the two-time NBA Finals MVP the Warriors "don't need" him to win.

Green was suspended one game without pay by the Warriors for conduct detrimental to the team. The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II called the decision a "public rebuke" of Green and "open support" for Durant, who can become a free agent after this season by opting out of his current deal.

Golden State was able to respond by defeating the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, but the two-time defending NBA champions were blown out 107-86 by the Houston Rockets two days later. Green went 0-of-3 with no points, five rebounds, five assists and five turnovers in 24 minutes.

Despite losing three of their past five games, the Warriors are tied with the Toronto Raptors for the NBA's best record at 12-4.