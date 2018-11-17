Mariners Find No Wrongdoing in Allegations Against Jerry Dipoto, More

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Seattle Mariners chairman John Stanton has found no evidence of misconduct after conducting a "thorough internal review" into allegations of racism and sexism against general manager Jerry Dipoto, manager Scott Servais and farm director Andy McKay, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Former Mariners employee Dr. Lorena Martin alleged in an Instagram post Monday that Dipoto, Servais and McKay called Latinos "lazy, dumb and stupid."

Martin later detailed the alleged misconduct to T.J. Cotterill of the News Tribune, revealing that she has been "kind of scared at times." She recalled several incidents, including when Dipoto allegedly called her "a cocky Latina." She also said she was not allowed to attend certain meetings during spring training because she was a woman.

Rosenthal and The Athletic were able to obtain a copy of the email Stanton sent out to Mariners employees on Friday. Below is a portion of the email:

"I’m proud that our city, organization and clubhouse have long been known as comfortable, safe and welcoming places for employees and players of all nationalities. We have one of the most diverse teams in the MLB. Our baseball decisions are driven by a desire to draft, sign and retain as many of the best players as possible without regard for race. The same applies to the Front Office.

"We have strived to cultivate, develop and support diversity among our players and our staff at all levels of our organization, and will continue to do so. We have worked hard over the years to ensure that the Mariners treat every employee fairly and with respect and dignity."

Stanton made it clear that the organization took Martin's "disturbing allegations" seriously. In the end, according to Stanton, there was no wrongdoing found.

Major League Baseball is conducting its own investigation into the matter. Stanton noted in the email that he is "confident" the league will reach the same conclusion as the team.

The organization previously denied the accusations leveled against its employees:

Seattle signed Martin to a three-year contract last offseason to handle the franchise's physical and mental training approach to players and staff, per Cotterill. Now, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reported the Mariners are trying to avoid paying Martin the remainder of her contract after relieving her of her duties on Oct. 10.