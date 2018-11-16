Manchester United Reportedly Scout Gremio and Brazil Starlet Everton Soares

Lucas Uebel/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Gremio striker Everton Soares.

According to Rob Dawson of ESPN FC, the Red Devils' South American scouts have been impressed with the development of the 22-year-old, who has recently been called up to the Brazilian national team.

Everton is said to be able to play on either the left flank or through the middle. In 2018, he's scored 17 times in 43 outings for the Brazilian club. Manchester City are also noted as possible suitors for the player.

"However, United face a fight to sign Everton, who is valued at around £30 million, after he signed a new contract until 2022 in August," said Dawson. "That contract includes a release clause just over €60 million (£53 million)."

Here is a look at some of his best moments for Gremio so far this year:

The youngster has made a step forward in his development this season. While he's been a first-team regular for Gremio since 2016, he's become a much more effective and productive presence in the final third this term.

He was particularly impressive in the Copa Libertadores, showcasing an appetite for the big stage. Everton scored five times in eight appearances in the tournament, helping Gremio to the semi-finals where they were controversially eliminated by River Plate.

Per the Selecao Brasileira Twitter account, his club were desperate to keep him around for those crucial matches amid call-ups to the Brazil squad:

While there is serious competition for places in the forward positions for Brazil, Everton has done enough to earn a call-up by Tite and get two outings under his belt.

United have options in the final third and on the left flank Anthony Martial has excelled as of late. However, the team has lacked a dependable focal point up top, with Marcus Rashford inconsistent and Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku struggling badly as of late.

Lukaku was the man expected to lead the line this season and he was anticipated to kick on after a strong FIFA World Cup. But football journalist Miguel Delaney said he's unsure whether Lukaku is at an elite level:

If Everton was to come in then there wouldn't be an immediate expectation on him to lead the line and offer an upgrade for United. For players arriving from South America, often the increase in standards in European football can provide a harsh learning curve.

Still, United supporters will be pleased to read their scouts are looking away from Europe at some of the best prospects elsewhere in the world. If the club were able to land Everton, with some patience and proper coaching he could become an asset for the first-team squad.