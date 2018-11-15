Report: Durant Sat at Staples Center's Loading Dock 'Thinking' After Green Clash

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Reported details emerged Thursday on the aftermath of Monday's argument between Golden State Warriors teammates Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

According to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Durant dressed quickly and sat at the loading dock at Staples Center in Los Angeles and spent time "just thinking."

The verbal confrontation involving Durant and Green began on the sidelines during Golden State's 121-116 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Durant was unhappy that Green didn't pass him the ball or get a shot off at the end of regulation.

Green reportedly went on an "expletive-laden tirade" against Durant and questioned his loyalty since he can become a free agent during the offseason. The Warriors suspended Green for Tuesday's win over the Atlanta Hawks as a result.

Both Durant and Green will be back on the court together Thursday when the 12-3 Warriors face the 6-7 Houston Rockets in a rematch of last season's Western Conference Finals.