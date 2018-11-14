Lakers News: LA to Donate to California Wildfire, Thousand Oaks Shooting Victims

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are joining the relief effort in California after wildfires and a mass shooting occurred in the area.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the Purple and Gold will donate $100,000 to the American Red Cross to help victims of the Southern California Woolsey Fire. What's more, the team will donate $50,000 to the Conejo Valley Victims Fund and set up a blood drive at home games for those impacted by the Thousand Oaks shooting.

Twelve people were killed during a shooting on Nov. 7 at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, per Emanuella Grinberg of CNN.

The Lakers responded by wearing shirts that read "Enough" on the front with the names of the victims on the back prior to Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks:

LeBron James spoke about gun violence in this country following the shooting, per Josh Peter of USA Today:

"I think it's about recognizing what's going on with society and with us being so close to this situation and not being too far away, and of all my prayers and my condolences to all the families that have lost loved ones. …

"I think it comes back to this gun situation that we have in America. Gun violence. People are being able to just go and buy guns and do things with them and innocent lives are being taken. At young ages, young ages."



As for the Woolsey Fire, Nick Valencia, Nicole Chavez, Jason Hanna and Steve Almasy of CNN reported at least two people have died in the blaze that has burned nearly 100,000 acres. When combined with the Camp Fire in Northern California that has burned 130,000 acres, at least 50 people have died as a result of the fires.