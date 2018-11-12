Ex-Mariners Employee Lorena Martin Alleges Front Office Calls Latinos Lazy, Dumb

Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

Former Seattle Mariners employee Dr. Lorena Martin alleged in an Instagram post Monday that general manager Jerry Dipoto, manager Scott Servais and director of player development Andy McKay called Latinos "lazy, dumb and stupid."

Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reported the Mariners had terminated Martin's contract. She was hired last offseason as the team's high-performance director.

Divish also shared Martin's post, which alleged poor leadership as the reason the Mariners have struggled on the field and stated, "It's come to the point where I have to speak out because they are firing innocent trainers for trying to do the right thing and because of their color/race."

