Ex-Mariners Employee Lorena Martin Alleges Front Office Calls Latinos Lazy, Dumb

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2018

SEATTLE, WA - JULY 09: The Seattle Mariners' logo is painted in throwback colors for their Sunday day game against the Oakland Athletics at Safeco Field on July 9, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-0. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)
Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

Former Seattle Mariners employee Dr. Lorena Martin alleged in an Instagram post Monday that general manager Jerry Dipoto, manager Scott Servais and director of player development Andy McKay called Latinos "lazy, dumb and stupid."

Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reported the Mariners had terminated Martin's contract. She was hired last offseason as the team's high-performance director.

Divish also shared Martin's post, which alleged poor leadership as the reason the Mariners have struggled on the field and stated, "It's come to the point where I have to speak out because they are firing innocent trainers for trying to do the right thing and because of their color/race."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

