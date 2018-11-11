Ex-Ohio State Coach Zach Smith Says He Saw Tom Herman Cheat on His Wife

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Former Ohio State wide receiver coach Zach Smith, who was fired on July 23 following domestic violence allegations against him, went on a Twitter rant on his page Sunday that included a number of head-turning messages directed at Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman (warning: NSFW).

Smith accused Herman, who was Ohio State's offensive coordinator during part of Smith's tenure, of cheating on his wife Michelle multiple times. One message allegedly shows Herman responding to a lengthy text from Smith with the brief message, "Ok. Cool Hook Em!"

This isn't the first time Herman and Smith have been connected, as the Associated Press reported in August the Texas coach said he would talk to the NCAA if needed regarding a 2014 visit to a Miami-area strip club he made with Smith.

Smith spent nearly $600 during the visit.

Herman wasn't the only one mentioned in the tweets, as Smith also included a message to Brett McMurphy of Stadium, telling him to "report this." McMurphy reported on the "history of domestic violence allegations against Zach Smith" on his Facebook page in July before the coach was ultimately fired from Ohio State.

According to Dan Murphy of ESPN.com, Smith's criminal trespassing charge was dismissed after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct on Oct. 23. Smith's ex-wife, Courtney Smith, said she was given a three-year protection order as part of the plea deal.

The domestic violence allegations against Smith and how they were handled generated plenty of headlines during college football's past offseason.

Ohio State suspended head coach Urban Meyer for the first three games of the season following an investigation into how he and athletic director Gene Smith handled the allegations. Gene Smith was also suspended 17 days.