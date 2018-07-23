Ohio State WR Coach Zach Smith Fired Amid Domestic Violence Allegations

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Ohio State University fired wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator Zach Smith on Monday.

College football writer Brett McMurphy reported the news after he previously reported on his Facebook page that Smith’s ex-wife, Courtney Smith, filed a domestic violence civil protection order against Smith on Friday.

Eleven Warriors provided a statement from Ohio State: "Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has announced the termination of wide receiver's coach Zach Smith. Coaching staff adjustments will be announced at a later date."

McMurphy noted Smith has a history of domestic violence allegations against him, including when he was arrested for aggravated battery on a pregnant victim as a University of Florida assistant coach in 2009.

The report cited a Gainesville Police Department report that revealed Courtney said Zach "picked her up by grabbing her T-shirt and threw her against the bedroom wall located upstairs in their apartment" when she was 8-10 weeks pregnant.

That wasn't the only incident, as McMurphy further reported in another update on his Facebook page that Smith was arrested in 2015 on felony counts of domestic violence and felonious assault against Courtney. The 2015 case is still open, and the report stated Courtney "has been a victim of sustained physical abuse by (Zach Smith)."

According to McMurphy, Smith was also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing Wednesday because he dropped his son off at his ex-wife's house rather than a public place, violating a criminal trespass warning. Smith's attorney, Bradley Koffel, provided his client's side regarding the Wednesday charge to Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch.

"He's just following what he's supposed to do as a noncustodial parent," Koffel said. "She decided, with little or no notice, 'Don't drop our son off at my place.' He said, 'Where do I drop him off?'"

Koffel said Smith didn't receive an answer and dropped his son off in a time crunch, prompting his ex-wife to call the police.

Smith, who is the grandson of former Ohio State coach Earle Bruce, joined the Ohio State staff in 2012 and was part of head coach Urban Meyer's original staff with the Buckeyes. He was also on Meyer's staff as an assistant at Florida from 2005 through 2009.