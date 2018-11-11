California Wildfire Smoke Visible Inside Golden 1 Center Before Lakers-Kings

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2018

SACRAMENTO, CA - NOVEMBER 10: De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings shoots the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers on November 10, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Smoke from the Camp Fire in Northern California was visible inside Golden 1 Center during the Los Angeles Lakers' 101-86 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

The haze was documented by ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk:

"You can smell it," LeBron James said at shootaround, per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. "We haven't really gotten up and down [running] like that to the point where you can tell it affects you or not but anytime smoke is around, you know it can affect all of us. Not only us as athletes but everyone. Everyone gets affected by pollution."

James finished Saturday's win with a team-high 25 points.

Kyle Kuzma, who logged 11 points, said it was "a little bit muggier" when it came to breathing in the smoky conditions.

The Kings will be home again Monday for a showdown with the San Antonio Spurs before they hit the roads for showdowns against the Memphis Grizzlies (Nov. 16) and Houston Rockets (Nov. 17).

