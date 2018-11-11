California Wildfire Smoke Visible Inside Golden 1 Center Before Lakers-Kings

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Smoke from the Camp Fire in Northern California was visible inside Golden 1 Center during the Los Angeles Lakers' 101-86 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

The haze was documented by ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk:

"You can smell it," LeBron James said at shootaround, per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. "We haven't really gotten up and down [running] like that to the point where you can tell it affects you or not but anytime smoke is around, you know it can affect all of us. Not only us as athletes but everyone. Everyone gets affected by pollution."

James finished Saturday's win with a team-high 25 points.

Kyle Kuzma, who logged 11 points, said it was "a little bit muggier" when it came to breathing in the smoky conditions.

The Kings will be home again Monday for a showdown with the San Antonio Spurs before they hit the roads for showdowns against the Memphis Grizzlies (Nov. 16) and Houston Rockets (Nov. 17).