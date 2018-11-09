Warriors Rumors: Draymond Green to Return from Injuries on Monday vs. Clippers

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green sat out of Thursday night's 134-111 blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks due to a right toe sprain, but his absence is not expected to be an extended one.

According to ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Green could return to action on Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers. That puts his status for Saturday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets in question, though.

Although the injury could cost the forward a couple of games, Golden State coach Steve Kerr made it clear the organization is just being cautious.

"It's just day to day," Kerr said on Wednesday, per NBA.com. "No concern long term. So we'll just monitor it each day, and we're so early in the season, obviously we'll be cautious. We'll see how it plays out."

For a team that is looking to win its fourth championship in five years, the cautious approach makes sense. After all, making sure players are healthy in June is the top priority in the Bay Area.

Even if it means playing without an All-Star for the time being.

Green has averaged 7.6 points, 7.9 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals through his first 11 appearances this season. Not only does the team lose his production when he's sidelined, it also misses out on his energy as well as his presence in the paint.

With the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year on the bench, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks had their way with the Warriors on Thursday night. Milwaukee outscored Golden State a whopping 84-34 in the paint and had a plus-13 in the rebound battle. And with the Warriors going just 10-of-28 from beyond the arc, getting dominated in the paint made for a long night.

Green is not the only Warriors player banged up, though. Shaun Livingston has played in just four games this season as he deals with a foot injury, although Spears noted the veteran guard could be nearing a return. Stephen Curry left Thursday night's game late in the third quarter due to a left adductor strain and is expected to undergo an MRI on Friday.

Golden State sits atop the Western Conference with a 10-2 record.