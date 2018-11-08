Lakers News: LeBron James Says 'Nobody Else' Can Play at Brandon Ingram's Pace

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Just 11 games into their time as Los Angeles Lakers teammates, LeBron James seems to like playing alongside Brandon Ingram.

Following the Lakers' 114-110 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, James said this about his pace, per NBA.com's Joey Ramirez: "He plays at the B.I. pace that nobody else can play at. He's just that good, that confident in his ability. B.I. plays at his own pace. You've just got to give him the ball and let him do what he does."

Ingram—who finished with 20 points, five rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks—was terrific in the second half against Minnesota, scoring or assisting on three straight possessions midway through the third quarter. He then made a jumper and a layup in the span of 40 seconds to put the Lakers up by one and halt a 9-3 Timberwolves run.

The 21-year-old also made a terrific pass to Kyle Kuzma late in the fourth quarter to put the Lakers up 106-104:

James has consistently praised Ingram, telling reporters he is a "very special talent" after a preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 4.

Ingram is still developing his game, but he's shooting a career-high 48.9 percent overall and 40 percent from three. He's averaging 16.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals for the 5-6 Lakers.