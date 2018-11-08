Jimmy Butler on Derrick Rose's Resurgence: 'Doesn't Surprise Me at All'

Harry How/Getty Images

Jimmy Butler knows Derrick Rose well dating back to their time with the Chicago Bulls, and he hasn't been surprised to see the 2011 MVP get off to a hot start.

After Rose dropped 31 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves in Wednesday's 114-110 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Butler spoke about seeing his teammate turn his career around.

"I see him working everyday," Butler said, per Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press. "This doesn't surprise me at all. He's still a big-time player in this league, and now he's getting an opportunity to showcase that."

Butler began his career in 2011-12 with the Bulls, and Rose was still at the peak of his game at that point, averaging 21.8 points and 7.9 assists in 39 games.

Rose's career took a nosedive after he tore his ACL in Chicago's first playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers in April 2012. He then bounced around to the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers before landing with the Timberwolves last season for nine games. He returned this season after signing a one-year deal.

Rose has been one of the few pleasant surprises for the team during its 4-8 start. He's shooting by far a career-high 46.2 percent from three-point range on 3.5 attempts per game. His 18.6 points per game marks his highest average since 2011-12, and he had a career-high 50 points Oct. 31 against the Utah Jazz.