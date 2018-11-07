Nikola Jokic Fined $25K for Offensive Language in Interview After Game vs. Bulls

Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been fined for comments he made following the team's 108-107 win over the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 31.

Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA's vice president of basketball operations, announced Jokic was fined $25,000 for derogatory and inflammatory comments to the media, via HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy.

