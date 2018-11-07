Nikola Jokic Fined $25K for Offensive Language in Interview After Game vs. Bulls

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 7, 2018

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 29: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles the ball up the court against the New Orleans Pelicans at Pepsi Center on October 29, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)
Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been fined for comments he made following the team's 108-107 win over the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 31.

Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA's vice president of basketball operations, announced Jokic was fined $25,000 for derogatory and inflammatory comments to the media, via HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

