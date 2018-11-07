Nikola Jokic Fined $25K for Offensive Language in Interview After Game vs. Bulls

Nikola Jokic Fined $25K for Offensive Language in Interview After Game vs. BullsNovember 7, 2018
Justin Tafoya/Getty Images
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been fined for comments he made following the team's 108-107 win over the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 31.
Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA's vice president of basketball operations, announced Jokic was fined $25,000 for derogatory and inflammatory comments to the media, via HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Chandler Is the Missing Piece LeBron Needs