College Football Picks: Week 11 Predictions for Every Game

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

No. 16 Mississippi State (6-3) at No. 1 Alabama (9-0), 3:30 p.m. ET

This is a Nick Fitzgerald appreciation moment. After a brutal four game-stretch, the senior quarterback has accounted for 679 yards and eight touchdowns over the last two weekends. He's reclaimed a hold on the starting job to end his career. But Alabama wins.

Prediction: Alabama 41, Mississippi State 17

No. 4 Michigan (8-1) at Rutgers (1-8), 3:30 p.m. ET

Rutgers is terrible. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh still praised the Scarlet Knights while speaking to reporters, commending them for having the nation's second-lowest kick-return average allowed. That was kind of him.

Prediction: Michigan 49, Rutgers 7

Oklahoma State (5-4) at No. 6 Oklahoma (8-1), 3:30 p.m. ET

During the last 15 years, Oklahoma has earned 13 victories against its in-state rival. The Sooners will continue that trend as long as they protect the football, which cost them against Texas and put them in a 14-point hole at Texas Tech.

Prediction: Oklahoma 52, Oklahoma State 31

No. 8 Washington State (8-1) at Colorado (5-4), 3:30 p.m. ET

Washington State has played six Pac-12 games, and it has limited its opponents to 4.8 yards per snap or fewer three times at home. On the road, though, that average has climbed to 6.2-plus in each contest. Colorado's four-game skid suggests this shouldn't be close, but the offense still has decent upside. There's always a wild upset for a ranked team on the road; it'll happen in Boulder.

Prediction: Colorado 38, Washington State 30

No. 11 Kentucky (7-2) at Tennessee (4-5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Although the Wildcats are no longer in the SEC race, they're still having one of the best seasons in program history. There's plenty at stake for Kentucky. Tennessee won't be able to score enough if a motivated Wildcats roster shows up.

Prediction: Kentucky 27, Tennessee 17

Baylor (5-4) at No. 22 Iowa State (5-3), 3:30 p.m. ET

It's perhaps a surprise to some, but Iowa State has a decent chance to slide into the Big 12 Championship Game. Winning Saturday before heading to Texas in Week 12 is imperative, and the Cyclones will be able to overpower a middling Baylor defense.

Prediction: Iowa State 42, Baylor 28

Northwestern (5-4) at No. 21 Iowa (6-3), 3:30 p.m. ET

Does any team do a better (or worse) job of playing to its competition than Northwestern? While we anticipate the Wildcats will struggle to move the ball opposite a stout Iowa defense, a blowout feels unlikely for the important Big Ten clash.

Prediction: Iowa 29, Northwestern 24

Purdue (5-4) at Minnesota (4-5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Two weeks ago, Purdue's passing game disappeared at Michigan State following a torrid four-week stretch. David Blough's 333-yard, four-score effort to dispatch Iowa should quell the concerns of a repeat letdown on the road. Besides, Minnesota has allowed 14 passing scores over the last five weeks.

Prediction: Purdue 41, Minnesota 28

Virginia Tech (4-4) at Pitt (5-4), 3:30 p.m. ET

Pitt is a victory in this contest from taking a commanding edge in the ACC's mercurial Coastal Division. So, naturally, that won't happen, right? Virginia Tech must contain a surging Pitt rushing attack, but the Hokies are due for a bounce-back day on defense.

Prediction: Virginia Tech 26, Pitt 19

San Jose State (1-8) at Utah State (8-1), 4 p.m. ET

After a horrendous opening half to the campaign, San Jose State has played three relatively competitive games in a row. However, that's likely more a product of competition level (and SDSU's poor offense) than enough improvement to compete with Utah State's prolific 14th-ranked offense.

Prediction: Utah State 45, San Jose State 14