Kawhi Leonard Will Not Play vs. Clippers Because of Hip Injury

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard will sit out Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a hip injury, Sportsnet's Michael Grange reported.

Grange reported earlier in the day that Leonard, 27, was considered questionable.

In his first season with the Raptors, Leonard will now have missed seven games because of rest. The Raptors have chosen to sit him in one end of back-to-backs in part to preserve him over the long term.

"I just wanted to get healthy," Leonard told reporters. "I feel healthy now, and they just don't want to rush into things. I don't either. It's a long season, so we're thinking about the long road."

The Raptors look like the best team in the East, so their long-term planning is for the best. They've compiled a 5-1 record so far in games Leonard has sat this season, including a road win over the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James.

OG Anunoby will likely move into the starting lineup against the Clippers.