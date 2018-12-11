Kawhi Leonard Will Not Play vs. Clippers Because of Hip Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2018

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard during a pause in action in the first half of an NBA basketball game after the game, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard will sit out Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a hip injury, Sportsnet's Michael Grange reported.

Grange reported earlier in the day that Leonard, 27, was considered questionable.

In his first season with the Raptors, Leonard will now have missed seven games because of rest. The Raptors have chosen to sit him in one end of back-to-backs in part to preserve him over the long term.

"I just wanted to get healthy," Leonard told reporters. "I feel healthy now, and they just don't want to rush into things. I don't either. It's a long season, so we're thinking about the long road."

The Raptors look like the best team in the East, so their long-term planning is for the best. They've compiled a 5-1 record so far in games Leonard has sat this season, including a road win over the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James.

OG Anunoby will likely move into the starting lineup against the Clippers.

Related

    5 Rookies on Fire So Far This Season 🔥

    NBA logo
    NBA

    5 Rookies on Fire So Far This Season 🔥

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Lakers Trading for Ariza Would Make Perfect Sense

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why Lakers Trading for Ariza Would Make Perfect Sense

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    NASA Invites Steph to Houston 🌕

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NASA Invites Steph to Houston 🌕

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    KD: 'We'll Get Jerseys Retired...Probably Get Statues'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD: 'We'll Get Jerseys Retired...Probably Get Statues'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report