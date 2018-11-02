MLB Rumors: Cole Hamels' $20M Contract Option to Be Picked Up by Cubs

Jim Young/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs are reportedly set to pick up the $20 million option in starting pitcher Cole Hamels' contract for the 2019 season, according to ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick.

Chicago acquired Hamels in a pre-deadline trade with the Texas Rangers last season.

The 34-year-old was excellent down the stretch last season, as the left-hander went 4-3 with a 2.36 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 76.1 innings across 12 starts for the Cubs.

When adding in his time with the Rangers, Hamels went 9-12 with a 3.78 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 188 strikeouts.

Hamels is set to enter his 14th MLB season, with his best years coming during a decade-long stint with the Philadelphia Phillies to start of his career. Three of Hamels' four All-Star nods came as a member of the Phillies, and he led them to the World Series title in 2008 and was named World Series MVP.

While Hamels wasn't as dominant after getting shipped from the Phillies to the Rangers, he experienced a career renaissance following his trade to Chicago.

By keeping Hamels in the fold, the Cubs ensured a strong rotation for 2019, assuming they keep everyone else in place.

Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, Jose Quintana, Yu Darvish and Mike Montgomery all remain under team control for next season.

Darvish only made eight starts last season due to an elbow injury, but if he doesn't heal as well as hoped, the Cubs have enough depth to fall back on.

If Darvish is good to go, however, Hamels' return could allow manager Joe Maddon to strengthen his bullpen by moving Montgomery, a southpaw, back into a relief role.

Despite reaching the playoffs in four straight seasons, 2018 was somewhat disappointing for the Cubs since they lost to the Colorado Rockies in the National League Wild Card Game.

By retaining Hamels, though, the Cubs have a chance to boast one of the best starting rotations in Major League Baseball next season, and that should keep them in the World Series conversation.