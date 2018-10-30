Kevin Love to Miss Several Weeks with Toe Injury; Could Have Surgery

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love said Tuesday he will miss at least two weeks as he continues to recover from a toe injury.

"I would like to get back obviously as soon as possible," Love told reporters. "I had high hopes for the season, I know it's been off to a really rocky start, but the more I can be out there and help this team, the better. So I'm hoping to get out there as quickly as possible and hoping that it's only two or three weeks."

The Cavaliers announced Love has no timetable for a return and is undergoing treatment from Dr. Martin O'Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. He's been advised to rest the injury, which first cropped up during the preseason.

The Cavs have no reason to hurry Love back. They're 0-6 coming into Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks and have already fired coach Ty Lue. They are clearly rebuilding, and Love might not be part of the long-term plan despite being the team's best player.

While the Cavs and Love agreed to a contract extension this summer, that deal could also be a precursor to a trade. Love is a more attractive asset because he's under a long-term contract, rather than the impending free agent he was when LeBron James announced his departure.

If there's a wink-wink agreement going on to trade Love, he needs to be fully healthy. Losing games isn't the worst thing in the world for Cleveland, as it could use better draft position. The longer Love is out, the deeper hole the Cavs can dig themselves.

"The only way I'm going to be best for this team is to be healthy, and I haven't been the last month," Love said. "It's disheartening. I want to be out there."

Sam Dekker has moved into the starting lineup with Love out.