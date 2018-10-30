Mike Moustakas, Joakim Soria Decline 2019 Contract Options with Brewers

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Two key players who helped propel the Milwaukee Brewers to the National League Championship Series will be free agents this offseason.

Per an announcement from the Brewers, third baseman Mike Moustakas and relief pitcher Joakim Soria declined their player options for 2019.

After waiting out the market in hopes of receiving a long-term contract last offseason, Moustakas returned to the Kansas City Royals on a one-year deal worth $5.5 million that included a $15 million mutual option for 2019.

Soria was in the final guaranteed year of a three-year deal he signed in December 2015. His mutual option for next season was worth $10 million.

The Brewers acquired Soria in a trade with the Chicago White Sox on July 26. They added Moustakas in a deal with the Royals two days later.

Moustakas hit .256/.326/.441 with eight homers in 54 games after the trade. He also had a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning of Game 1 of the NLDS against the Colorado Rockies.

Soria posted a 4.09 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 22 innings for the Brewers. The 34-year-old is a two-time All-Star and has 220 career saves.

The Brewers went 96-67 during the regular season, winning the National League Central for the first time since 2011.