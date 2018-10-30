Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Announces Retirement After over 10 Seasons in NFL

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old broke the news on Instagram, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport later confirmed the decision.

The 2018 campaign was Rodgers-Cromartie's 11th in the NFL and first with the Oakland Raiders. He also played for the Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos and New York Giants.

Rodgers-Cromartie spent the previous four years with the Giants before they released him in March. He signed with the Raiders in August. At that point, he told Rapoport, "It's go time."

Things did not go as expected in the Bay Area, though.

Rodgers-Cromartie had eight combined tackles, two passes defended and one forced fumble in seven games in black and silver. However, as Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal noted, the veteran defensive back's playing time had dropped significantly, as he only saw Week 8 action on special teams.

There was a time when Rodgers-Cromartie was among the best players at his position. A first-round pick in 2008, he earned his first Pro Bowl selection in his second season, and he earned the honor as a Giant in 2015. He was named a second-team All-Pro in 2016.

As good as he may have been in coverage, his ability to stay on the field made him even more valuable. Prior to this season, he appeared in 15-plus games in nine of 10 years, never appearing in fewer than 13 contests. He didn't miss a game until his fourth year in the league.

Rodgers-Cromartie finishes his career with 447 combined tackles, 30 interceptions, 147 passes defended, seven forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks and six touchdowns.