Golden Tate Trade Rumors: Lions Would Need to Be 'Blown Away' to Deal WR

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions have been receiving calls about the availability of Golden Tate ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline but would reportedly have to be "blown away" to make a deal.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported "it's not likely" Tate is moved before the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The New England Patriots are "interested" in Tate, along with Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Tate, 30, has spent the last four-plus seasons in Detroit. He's developed into one of the most consistent possession receivers in football, posting at least 90 catches for four straight years.

The Lions are 3-4 after Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks but are only one game back in a competitive NFC North. Trading Tate now would be a signal the team doesn't feel it can compete with the upper echelon of the division.

Tate is in the final year of his contract and seems unlikely to be franchised. That means the Lions will be competing on the open market for a guy who racks up consistent numbers at a high-priority position.

"I hope there's some (money) left," Tate told reporters this offseason. "Congratulations to all those guys who've gotten big deals. They definitely deserve it. I mean, all those players like Cooks and Sammy, they're all hell of players. Who else? The guy who used to be in Chicago? Alshon (Jeffery). He got a payday, too. So congratulations to all those guys. I hope everyone who plays this game has an opportunity to earn a big payday. I'm happy for them."

The Lions have shown little inclination to negotiate an extension, so odds are Tate is playing his final games in Detroit regardless of how this season unfolds. If the team feels it's not of the same caliber as the top of the division and a team comes through with a solid early-round pick as compensation, it's probably something they'd consider.

But trading your top receiver when you're only a game out of the division lead sends a message to fans the Lions are unlikely to stomach.