DeMarcus Cousins Apologized to Steve Kerr for Ejection in Warriors vs. Knicks

Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

DeMarcus Cousins earned an ejection from the bench before playing his first minute with the Golden State Warriors, but the center has apparently apologized to his head coach.

Steve Kerr explained the situation Sunday, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.com:

"We talked about it [Saturday] and he was great. He apologized and I think he understands this is a different role, different team, different situation. Just got to move forward in his career and he knows that. That kind of stuff is not going to help us win a championship, it's not going to help his reputation, and I think he understands that. And I think he immediately regretted what happened, so I really appreciated him coming to me and making that pretty clear, and I don't expect it to happen again."

The ejection came in the first quarter of Friday's game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, with Cousins picking up a technical foul after arguing with official Scott Foster.

Cousins and Knicks forward Enes Kanter were reportedly warned about trash-talking to each other, leading to the veteran's eventual technical foul.

Ejections are nothing new for Cousins, who was thrown out of 13 games in his first eight seasons. He entered the year with 118 career technical fouls, earning at least 10 per season.

However, he has a chance to be playing for a legitimate contender. While the Warriors are seeking their third straight NBA title, Cousins has never played in a postseason game. He missed last year's playoffs with the New Orleans Pelicans after tearing his Achilles at the end of January, and there is no set timetable for his return.

Kerr clearly wants him to change things up with his new team while trying to keep his emotions in check.

Considering Kevin Durant was ejected five times last year and Draymond Green was tossed three times, the Warriors seemingly do have at least some leeway in this area.