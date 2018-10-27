Austin Rivers Says He's Guy Who 'Attacks People's Throats' Rather Than Fits In

Stephen Gosling/Getty Images

While Washington Wizards veterans John Wall, Bradley Beal and Markieff Morris recently turned some heads by calling out teammates for having their "own agendas," per The Athletic's Fred Katz, Austin Rivers is focused on trying to find his role in his first year in the nation's capital.

Rivers made it clear he didn't want to ruffle any feathers in the locker room by responding, but he also noted that he hasn't quite been himself early on this season.

"I've been trying not to step on people's toes because I'm the new guy, so I'm just trying to fit in. That's not who I am. I'm not a fit-in type of guy. I'm a guy who goes out there and attacks people's throats," Rivers said, per Katz. "And that's who they want me to be. That's who Brad tells me to be. That's who John tells me to be. That's what Coach tells me to be. So, that's what I gotta be."

Rivers was acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers in an offseason trade back in late June. That deal was made to provide the Wizards with extra backcourt depth alongside Wall and Beal.

Through his first five games with Washington, the 26-year-old has averaged 7.8 points, 2.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game. He is shooting just 39.5 percent from the floor, 32.0 percent from beyond the arc and has attempted just two free throws.

Right now, he feels as though he hasn't been staying true to himself as he continues to adjust to a new team. The seventh-year guard didn't point the finger at anyone else, though. He takes full responsibility for his quiet start.

"That's probably been my problem is I've been focusing on not overstepping. That's what I haven't been doing. I haven't been that aggressive," Rivers added. "I'm not really doing a lot out there in terms of why they brought me here. ... So, that means one thing. That means I'm not attacking."

Meanwhile, Wall was particularly vocal about some of his teammates' mindset following a 116-112 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

"We've got guys that's worried about who's getting shots. ... You should never worry about that," Wall said, per Katz. "No matter if you're missing or making shots, you gotta be able to compete on the other end. You can't do it on both ends of the floor, you don't need to be playing."

Of course, issues tend to arise when losses start to pile up. Washington has struggled early on this year, coming out of the gates 1-4. A 22-point blowout loss to the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors is the only game Washington has been involved in that has been decided by more than four points.

Ultimately, though, a loss is a loss, no matter how close the score.

Mistakes and poor judgment are increasingly magnified in tight games like the ones the Wizards have been involved in so far. With his team coming out on the wrong side of a number of hard-fought battles, Wall and Co. decided to try to get their teammates' attention in an effort to turn the tide on the season.

And Rivers is on board with trying to get things figured out.

"You gotta understand; guys are frustrated. We're 1-4. So sometimes, comments can be unwarranted. You know what I mean?" Rivers said, per Katz. "... The only thing we should be worried about is us getting wins or losses. That's the only thing that matters at the end of the day, anyway. We haven't won—we've got one in the five games. So that's the only thing I care about, not these comments. They don't matter."