NFL Trade Rumors: Latest on DeVante Parker & More as Deadline Looms

The NFL trade deadline used to come and go without much fanfare, but in recent years teams have started to take advantage of the ability move players during the season.

Last year we saw the Philadelphia Eagles acquire running back Jay Ajayi from the Miami Dolphins prior to the deadline—a move which helped Philly to a Super Bowl victory.

This year we've already seen a number of teams attempt to find their Ajayi-like difference-maker, most notably the Dallas Cowboys with their acquisition of receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders. And with some other big names still potentially on the trade block, more significant moves are likely to follow.

DeVante Parker's stock on the rise?

There's been a lot of drama surrounding DeVante Parker and the Miami Dolphins this season, which peaked when Parker's agent, Jimmy Gould, called head coach Adam Gase "incompetent" earlier this month.

Gould's outburst was likely the result of built-up frustration, as Parker has been inactive for multiple games this year.

Given Parker's lack of development and apparent frustration with the organization, a deadline trade seemed like a likely outcome which would benefit all parties involved. On Thursday night, however, Parker was active against the Houston Texans and exploded for a career high 134 yards on six receptions.

Parker's performance caused some Dolphins reporters to wonder if his performance would increase his trade value:

Joe Schad, of the Palm Beach Post, offered up the flip side of that argument, wondering if Parker's breakout game would make him too valuable to trade.

The health of the Dolphins other wide receivers could also be a factor in Parker's availability. Kenny Stills was out with a groin injury on Thursday night and Albert Wilson was recently placed in injured reserve.

The Dolphins currently sit at 4-4 and have hopes of competing for a wild card berth. As long as that goal remains within reach, it may be difficult to justify removing Parker from a depleted receiving corps unless they're blown away by an offer.

Cornerbacks hoping to stay put?

One of the biggest names on the trade market, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, issued a message via Twitter stating his commitment to the franchise and a desire to remain in Arizona.

Of course, the Cardinals don't have to honor his desire to stay, but it would make sense for the Cardinals to keep the star of their defense to help during the rebuilding process. Peterson is under contract through the 2020 season, which means he could still be under his current contract when the team turns the corner and becomes competitive again.

Assuming Peterson is off the trade block, New York Giants corner Janoris Jenkins could be the next biggest name available. However, he too hopes to avoid a trade:

Jenkins is also under contract through the 2020 season, but the Cardinals and Giants are in two different stages of rebuilding. Since the Cardinals already landed their quarterback of the future in Josh Rosen, they can realistically hope to be competing again by 2020. The Giants, however, are still spiraling downward as the Eli Manning era comes to a close.

The Giants may still be open to trading Jenkins due to the fact that the assets gained from a trade could help them land a quarterback in the 2019 NFL draft.

If either player is made available at the deadline, expect teams to be lining up for their services. In the pass-happy NFL, you can't have too many shutdown corners, and both Peterson and Jenkins have the potential to be that type of playmaker for a contender.