Rick Porcello Cried After Watching Nathan Eovaldi's Performance in World Series

Despite being charged with the loss in Game 3 of the 2018 World Series, Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi earned high praise from his teammates for tossing six innings out of the bullpen.

Following the Los Angeles Dodgers' 3-2 win in 18 innings on Friday, Red Sox starter Rick Porcello told WEEI's Rob Bradford that Eovaldi's performance made him cry (h/t WEEI.com's Dakota Randall):

"I actually, after the game was over I started crying because that was—I mean, he's grinding. Every pitch. He literally gave everything he had on every single pitch and it was special. It was a lot of fun to watch. That's the epitome of reaching down deep and I don't know. I'm really proud of him. I'm proud of the way our guys battled tonight. We came up one run short. So be it. We'll be back tomorrow.”

Porcello was effective at the start of the game for Boston. The 2016 American League Cy Young Award winner allowed one run over 4.2 innings before he gave way to the bullpen.

Eovaldi, who was in line to start Game 4 on Saturday, came out of Boston's bullpen in the 12th inning. He allowed two runs (one earned) and three hits and had five strikeouts.

Per Sporting News' Chelsea Howard, Eovaldi's 97 pitches were the most by a reliever in World Series history. He also became the first pitcher to throw at least six innings out of the bullpen in the Fall Classic since Rick Rhoden did it for the Dodgers in 1977.

The only major blemish on Eovaldi's stat line was Max Muncy's walk-off homer to lead off the bottom of the 18th.

Eovaldi was in line to get the win after Boston took a 2-1 lead in the 13th, but an error by second baseman Ian Kinsler in the bottom half of the inning allowed Muncy to score the tying run.

The Red Sox acquired Eovaldi from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 25. The right-hander has been a big part of Boston's run to the World Series with a 1.61 ERA in six playoff appearances, including three straight scoreless outings from Game 5 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros to Game 2 of the World Series.