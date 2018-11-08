Eagles Rumors: Darren Sproles Out vs. Cowboys After Aggravating Hamstring Injury

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles veteran running back Darren Sproles reportedly won't play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday after aggravating his hamstring injury during practice, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that he expected Sproles to play in the game, per Schefter.

Sproles has been plagued by injuries this season, as a hamstring ailment has limited him to just one game. In the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, Sproles rushed for 10 yards on five carries and caught four passes for 22 yards.

The 35-year-old appeared in just three games last season before a broken arm and torn ACL landed him on injured reserve.

Rather than retiring, Sproles decided to return for one more season in hopes of being a part of a Super Bowl run after being forced to watch from the sidelines last season as the Eagles won the Lombardi Trophy.

Sproles was expected to be a third-down scat back and return man this season, given his success in those areas during his 14-year NFL career with the San Diego Chargers, New Orleans Saints and Eagles. Entering the 2018 campaign, Sproles had a remarkable 532 career receptions, making him one of the most prolific pass-catching backs in NFL history.

While his numbers have been down in Philly in comparison to what he was able to accomplish in the Saints' high-octane offense, he is still a productive player when healthy.

Potentially losing Sproles again is significant for the Eagles since they are already somewhat short-handed in the backfield. Starter Jay Ajayi landed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL, leaving the Eagles with just Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement and Josh Adams.

The Eagles do have some talent and versatility at running back, but they are lacking the workhorse that most teams boast.

Sproles isn't that guy, but Philadelphia's offense will be less dangerous for as long as Sproles is out.