Report: Jimmy Butler 'Assured' by Wolves Owner the Team Is Still Seeking a Trade

As Jimmy Butler continues to play things out with the Minnesota Timberwolves, owner Glen Taylor is still pursuing trade possibilities for the four-time All-Star.

Per ESPN.com's Malika Andrews, Taylor has "assured" Butler that deals are being explored, and people in the organization believe Minnesota will "seriously revisit trade talks 10 to 15 games into the season."

Andrews noted two potential suitors—the Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets—haven't talked with the Timberwolves about Butler in weeks.

Taylor's assurance comes after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday that the Houston Rockets were making another push to acquire Butler that included four first-round draft picks.

Per Stadium's Shams Charania, the T-Wolves aren't inclined to accept Houston's latest offer.

Charania added opposing franchises think Minnesota will keep exploring Butler's trade market, with teams such as the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers mentioned as having interest.

When Butler's trade request first went public in September, Wojnarowski noted the Clippers, Nets and New York Knicks were his top three destinations.

Despite his desired move, Butler has played in five of Minnesota's first six games this season. He's averaging 20.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest.