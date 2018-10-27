Kevin Durant Said He Wanted to Impose His Will in 41-Point Game vs. Knicks

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant made a concerted effort to be aggressive during his 25-point explosion in the fourth quarter of Friday's 128-100 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

According to ESPN.com's Nick Friedell, KD wanted to elevate his game after being too passive in the third quarter:

"I only took two shots in the third. I wasn't aggressive enough. I wanted to come out there and impose my will, score the ball. I felt like we needed it. Especially that group coming out in the fourth. I felt like we needed a punch scoring the basketball, so I tried to be aggressive. Shoot good shots at the same time."

Durant scored a game-high 41 points to go along with nine rebounds and five assists, and Golden State improved to 5-1 on the season.

CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party? Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️ Right Arrow Icon

The Warriors entered the fourth quarter trailing by three, but they outscored the Knicks 47-16 in the final frame to create a lopsided victory.

Dubs head coach Steve Kerr marveled at the performance of the reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP, calling it "spectacular," per Friedell.

There was some extra meaning behind the showing given that Durant can become a free agent (player option) at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports (via FS1's Undisputed), the Knicks are a potential landing spot if Durant opts to leave the comfortable situation he enjoys in Golden State.

Knicks fans in attendance at MSG saw the best of Durant on Friday, and he showed why he could be a franchise-altering addition for one of the NBA's cellar-dwellers.