Lonzo Ball, Lakers Beat Nuggets Behind LeBron James Triple-Double

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

LeBron James has a home win on his Los Angeles Lakers resume.

James and the Lakers won at the Staples Center for the first time in three tries this season with a 121-114 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Denver's quest to go 82-0 is also over, as the visitors dropped to 4-1.

James spearheaded the winning effort for the Purple and Gold with a triple-double of 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, while Kyle Kuzma (22 points), JaVale McGee (21 points and seven boards) and Lonzo Ball (12 points, eight assists, six rebounds and five steals) provided plenty of support.

Nikola Jokic countered with 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Nuggets.

Elite Defense Can Keep Nuggets Afloat Until They Find Shooting Stroke

The Nuggets haven't been to the playoffs since the 2012-13 campaign, but the ceiling is much higher than just reaching the postseason. They are legitimate contenders capable of beating any team in the league in a playoff series outside of a healthy Golden State Warriors, and the improved defense is a primary reason.

The Lakers had success against that group, but that is largely attributable to James' basketball brilliance and the defensive attention he requires. Nobody on Denver and few across the league can stop him in one-on-one situations, which forces help and creates open looks for others.

Fortunately for Denver, it won't have to face James on a nightly basis and can rely on a group that entered Thursday's contest second in the league in defensive rating, per NBA.com. It has contested outside shooters, relied on Paul Millsap and Jokic to help protect the rim, and unleashed crisp rotations to pressure ball-handlers and cut off passing lanes.

When Will Barton returns from surgery on his adductor muscle they'll go 10 deep, which permits players to expend more energy on the defensive side.

It is a drastic change from last season when Denver was a mere 23rd in defensive rating but seventh in three-point percentage as it tried and failed to reach the playoffs by outscoring opponents in shootouts.

The Nuggets went 6-of-23 from deep against the Lakers and were 28th in the league in three-point percentage (29.8) entering Thursday's contest but still undefeated, underscoring their defense's ability to carry the team.

What's scary for the rest of the Western Conference is the realization the shooting will eventually arrive. Jokic, Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Trey Lyles and Paul Millsap all shot above 34 percent from deep last season, and Barton's eventual return will give Denver another outside threat.

When that shooting comes, the Nuggets will have their typical offensive prowess—led by one of the best young playmakers in the league in Jokic—to go along with their renewed defensive focus.

Jokic is a triple-double threat every time he steps on the floor and can facilitate the offense from the high elbow, post or beyond the three-point line as a matchup nightmare for opposing bigs.

The defense and Jokic can keep Denver afloat early in the season, and the return of the shooting could mean a deep playoff run.

Lakers Must Find Defensive Answer for Low-Post Stars

Jokic's performance should come as no surprise because big men have feasted on the Lakers defense early in the season.

A Los Angeles team that was 26th in the league in defensive rating entering the game, per NBA.com, allowed 37 points and 10 rebounds to LaMarcus Aldridge, 22 points and 11 rebounds to Deandre Ayton, 19 points and 12 rebounds to Clint Capela, and 16 points and nine rebounds to Jusuf Nurkic this season.

While McGee has been a formidable defender who held opponents to 11.9 percent worse shooting than their normal averages inside six feet prior to Thursday, per NBA.com, the interior defense is lost when he exits.

Jokic scored eight straight points for the Nuggets in the third quarter when McGee was on the bench, higlighting the issue for the Purple and Gold. McGee can't be the only answer seeing how he hasn't played more than 18.1 minutes per game since 2011-12.

The Lakers have playoff aspirations with James leading the way, but they could run into DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, Aldridge, Jokic, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns or Steven Adams early in the Western Conference bracket.

The inability to consistently slow formidable opposing bigs will cost them in the postseason if they don't find an answer.

What's Next?

The Lakers are at the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, while the Nuggets host the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.