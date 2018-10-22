Report: Nuggets' Will Barton to Undergo Adductor Muscle Surgery; Out 5-6 Weeks

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday on his adductor muscle, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN.

He is expected to be out five to six weeks for recovery.

The injury first took place Saturday during a win over the Phoenix Suns when Barton went down and was eventually taken off the court in a wheelchair. He was diagnosed with a strained groin after an MRI, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The guard was off to a strong start to the season before the injury, scoring 33 total points with 10 rebounds in less than two games.

He is also coming off the best year of his career, setting new highs with averages of 15.7 points, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 33.1 minutes per game while becoming a key part of the Nuggets rotation.

This level of play helped earn Barton a four-year extension worth $54 million in the offseason.

Unfortunately, he will once again be forced to miss a large chunk of the season due to injury, which has become somewhat of a problem for the 27-year-old in his career. While he made 81 appearances last year, he has missed at least 20 games in three of the previous four seasons.

Denver will once again have to learn to play without one of their top perimeter scorers, although Jamal Murray and Gary Harris should be able to handle the extra opportunities. Monte Morris and Malik Beasley should also see extra playing time while Barton is sidelined.