Red Sox vs. Dodgers: Game 3 Time, TV Info, Live Stream and More

Elsa/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox have taken a commanding 2-0 lead in the 2018 World Series.

However, the Los Angeles Dodgers are more than capable of flipping the script as the series now shifts to Dodger Stadium for the next three games.

The NL game better suits manager Dave Roberts' ability to platoon, double-switch and fully utilize his bullpen, so don't count out a quick momentum swing.

Ahead you'll find the TV and live-stream info for Game 3, as well as some keys to success for both teams as they look to get one step closer to a World Series title.

Game 3 Information

When: Friday, 8:09 p.m. ET

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Keys To Success

Dodgers

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

A strong start from rookie Walker Buehler would go a long way for the Dodgers as they look to swing the series momentum in front of the home crowd.

The 24-year-old has a 1.93 ERA at home this season, and he's stood up well to the pressure of October baseball so far, turning in a solid outing in Game 7 of the NLCS his last time out.

David Adler of MLB.com called attention to the Red Sox's abilities as a fastball-hitting team, so the key for Buehler could be his ability to locate his curveball.

Adler wrote: "One area Boston showed just a sliver of vulnerability is against high-spin curveballs, and Buehler has one. The MLB average curveball spin rate in 2018 was 2,492 rpm. Buehler's averaged 2,756 rpm as a starter in the regular season, and it is averaging 2,800 rpm in the playoffs. More spin on a curveball generally means more movement and better outcomes for the pitcher."

Buehler threw his curveball 14.1 percent of the time during the regular season, holding opposing hitters to a .179 batting average and a stingy .036 ISO, according to Brooks Baseball.

Offensively, keep an eye on Manny Machado, who has enjoyed significant success against Red Sox starter Rick Porcello in his career with a 13-for-38 line that includes two home runs.

Red Sox

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Figuring out how to get J.D. Martinez into the lineup with the DH no longer in play will be the biggest pregame decision for Alex Cora.

Mike Petriello of MLB.com spelled out his two choices:

Start Brock Holt at 2B, Mookie Betts in CF, J.D. Martinez in RF, bench Jackie Bradley and Ian Kinsler. Start Mookie Betts at 2B, Jackie Bradley in CF, J.D. Martinez in RF, bench Brock Holt and Ian Kinsler.

Martinez played left field (32 games) and right field (25 games) sparingly this season, while Betts played six innings at second base and has ample experience from his time in the minors, so option No. 2 is not as far-fetched as it might seem.

Martinez is hitting .333/.429/.538 with two home runs and 13 RBI in 11 games this postseason, so there's no way he won't be part of the starting lineup.

It's also worth mentioning that the versatile Holt was an excellent 5-for-13 with two doubles, one triple and two home runs as a pinch-hitter during the regular season, so he has a chance to be a real weapon off the bench.

On the pitching side, manager Alex Cora will need to decide whether to use Nathan Eovaldi in the eighth inning again if the score is close. The standout starter pitched a scoreless eighth in Game 1 and Game 2, and Cora didn't rule out a similar approach in Game 3, despite the fact that Eovaldi is currently in line for the Game 4 start.

"You never know," Cora told reporters. "Like I've been saying all along, we're all-in every day. If we feel there's a chance to close the door with them, we'll use him. The way it's mapped out, it's Rick in Game 3 and maybe Nate in Game 4. But Nate might come in in the eighth again. If we have a chance to be up 3-0 with him on the mound, and then [Craig Kimbrel], we'll do it. And then we'll figure out Game 4."

If Eovaldi does wind up pitching on Friday, that could mean a start for Eduardo Rodriguez.

One thing is for sure, there's no shortage of interesting storylines heading into Game 3 of the 2018 World Series.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.